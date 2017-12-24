68 police officers promoted

© 2017 - EIB Digital | All Rights Reserved.
Sixty-eight Superintendents of Police (Supt.) have been promoted to the rank of Chief Superintendent of Police (C/Supt.) with one being posthumous.
In addition one Chief Superintendent of Police (C/Supt.) has also been promoted to the rank of Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP).
Again, one Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) has been promoted to Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCOP.
The promotions were as a result of the approval of the Police Council and they all take effect on January 1, 2018 but for the posthumous which took effect from September 22, 2017
Below are the names of those promoted
Supt. to C/Supt
- SUPOL/Mrs Faustina Adjeiwa Kodua Andoh-Kwofie
- SUPOL/Mr Francis Kwaku Yiribaare
- SUPOL/Ms Owusuwaa Kyeremeh
- SUPOL/Mr Joseph Benjamin Pokoo-Aikins
- SUPOL/Mr George Bossman Ohene-Boadi
- SUPOL/Mr Frederick Kofi Blagodzi
- SUPOL/Mr Solomon Aboninga Ayawine
- SUPOL/Mr. Ayamga Yakubu Akoglo
- SUPOL/Mr Frank Abrokwa
- SUPOL/Mr Jude Cobbina
- SUPOL/Mr Emmanuel Aryee Akunnor
- SUPOL/Mr John Ferguson Dzineku
- SUPOL /Mr. Cosmos Alan Anyan
- SUPOL/Mr Cuthbert Mweyang Apengnuo
- SUPOL/Mr Joseph Wusi Darison
- SUPOL/Mr Wisdom Dinam Zioku
- SUPOL/Mr Dennis Korku Fiakpui
- SUPOL/Mr William Yankey Acolatse
- SUPOL/Mr Felix Apedo
- SUPOL/Mr Jerome Wawal Kay Kanyog
- SUPOL/Mr Jonathan Akuettey Lamptey
- SUPOL/Mr Joseph Antwi-Ababio
- SUPOL/ Mr Cosmos Afena Damoah
- SUPOL/Mr Nicholas Antiri-Addo
- SUPOL/Mr Richard Appiah
- SUPOL/Mr Edward Opare Jesse
- SUPOL/Mr George Ankomah
- SUPOL/Mr William Daah
- SUPOL/Mr Shaibu Abubakar-Sidique Osei
- SUPOL/Mr Kwadwo Nkansah
- SUPOL/Mr Edward Annung Konyel
- SUPOL/Mr George Andrews Kumah
- SUPOL/Mr Daniel Kwadwo Dzakah
- SUPOL/Mr Ali Damashie
- SUPOL/Mr David Kwaku Amoako
- SUPOL/Mr Daniel Doh Nkeboare
- SUPOL/Mr Alex Cudjoe Acquah
- SUPOL/Mr Samuel Tibil Punobyin
- SUPOL/Mr John Osei Bonsu
- SUPOL/Mr James Annor
- SUPOL/Mr Christopher Klomegah
- SUPOL/Mr Nicholas Opare Ofusuhene
- SUPOL/Mr Patrick Kwapong
- SUPOL/Mr Victor Oduro Abrokwa
- SUPOL/Mr Adu Kwadwo Baadu
- SUPOL/Mr Washington Dodzi Foli
- SUPOL/Mr Seth Kwaku Duah
- SUPOL/Mr Leonard Kwesi Abakah
- SUPOL/Mr Godwin Cashman Blewusie
- SUPOL/Ms Yvonne Cyndy Osei
- SUPOL/Mr Reuben Asiwoko
- SUPOL/Ms Diana Teye Enninful
- SUPOL/Mr Daniel Afuugu Ayamdago
- SUPOL/Mr William Kofi Sarpong
- SUPOL/Mr John Kobina Tagoe
- SUPOL/Mr Theodore Hlormenu
- SUPOL/Ms Agnes Caesar
- SUPOL/Mr Stephen Kwaki Kwakye
- SUPOL/Ms Agnes Dzandu
- SUPOL/Mrs Faustina Asiamah Owusu
- SUPOL/Mr Ibrahim Sulley
- SUPOL/Mr Richardson Dodzi Kumeko
- SUPOL/Ms Gladys Mpere
- SUPOL/Mr Godfrey Tetteh Adjirakor
- SUPOL/Mr Eric Martey
- SUPOL/Mrs Phyllis Tebua Osei
- SUPOL/Mr Bismark Agyapong
- SUPOL/Mr Alexander Kumangtani (posthumous)
C/Supt. to ACP
C/SUPOL/Ms Patience Ashokor Quaye
ACP to DCOP
ACPOL/Mr Edward Tabiri
Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM