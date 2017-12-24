© 2017 - EIB Digital | All Rights Reserved.

68 police officers promoted

By Mohammed Awal

Sixty-eight Superintendents of Police (Supt.) have been promoted to the rank of Chief Superintendent of Police (C/Supt.) with one being posthumous.

In addition one Chief Superintendent of Police (C/Supt.) has also been promoted to the rank of Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP).

Again, one Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) has been promoted to Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCOP.

The promotions were as a result of the approval of the Police Council and they all take effect on January 1, 2018 but for the posthumous which took effect from September 22, 2017

Below are the names of those promoted

Supt. to C/Supt

  1. SUPOL/Mrs Faustina Adjeiwa Kodua Andoh-Kwofie
  2. SUPOL/Mr Francis Kwaku Yiribaare
  3. SUPOL/Ms Owusuwaa Kyeremeh
  4. SUPOL/Mr Joseph Benjamin Pokoo-Aikins
  5. SUPOL/Mr George Bossman Ohene-Boadi
  6. SUPOL/Mr Frederick Kofi Blagodzi
  7. SUPOL/Mr Solomon Aboninga Ayawine
  8. SUPOL/Mr. Ayamga Yakubu Akoglo
  9. SUPOL/Mr Frank Abrokwa
  10. SUPOL/Mr Jude Cobbina
  11. SUPOL/Mr Emmanuel Aryee Akunnor
  12. SUPOL/Mr John Ferguson Dzineku
  13. SUPOL /Mr. Cosmos Alan Anyan
  14. SUPOL/Mr Cuthbert Mweyang Apengnuo
  15. SUPOL/Mr Joseph Wusi Darison
  16. SUPOL/Mr Wisdom Dinam Zioku
  17. SUPOL/Mr Dennis Korku Fiakpui
  18. SUPOL/Mr William Yankey Acolatse
  19. SUPOL/Mr Felix Apedo
  20. SUPOL/Mr Jerome Wawal Kay Kanyog
  21. SUPOL/Mr Jonathan Akuettey Lamptey
  22. SUPOL/Mr Joseph Antwi-Ababio
  23. SUPOL/ Mr Cosmos Afena Damoah
  24. SUPOL/Mr Nicholas Antiri-Addo
  25. SUPOL/Mr Richard Appiah
  26. SUPOL/Mr Edward Opare Jesse
  27. SUPOL/Mr George Ankomah
  28. SUPOL/Mr William Daah
  29. SUPOL/Mr Shaibu Abubakar-Sidique Osei
  30. SUPOL/Mr Kwadwo Nkansah
  31. SUPOL/Mr Edward Annung Konyel
  32. SUPOL/Mr George Andrews Kumah
  33. SUPOL/Mr Daniel Kwadwo Dzakah
  34. SUPOL/Mr Ali Damashie
  35. SUPOL/Mr David Kwaku Amoako
  36. SUPOL/Mr Daniel Doh Nkeboare
  37. SUPOL/Mr Alex Cudjoe Acquah
  38. SUPOL/Mr Samuel Tibil Punobyin
  39. SUPOL/Mr John Osei Bonsu
  40. SUPOL/Mr James Annor
  41. SUPOL/Mr Christopher Klomegah
  42. SUPOL/Mr Nicholas Opare Ofusuhene
  43. SUPOL/Mr Patrick Kwapong
  44. SUPOL/Mr Victor Oduro Abrokwa
  45. SUPOL/Mr Adu Kwadwo Baadu
  46. SUPOL/Mr Washington Dodzi Foli
  47. SUPOL/Mr Seth Kwaku Duah
  48. SUPOL/Mr Leonard Kwesi Abakah
  49. SUPOL/Mr Godwin Cashman Blewusie
  50. SUPOL/Ms Yvonne Cyndy Osei
  51. SUPOL/Mr Reuben Asiwoko
  52. SUPOL/Ms Diana Teye Enninful
  53. SUPOL/Mr Daniel Afuugu Ayamdago
  54. SUPOL/Mr William Kofi Sarpong
  55. SUPOL/Mr John Kobina Tagoe
  56. SUPOL/Mr Theodore Hlormenu
  57. SUPOL/Ms Agnes Caesar
  58. SUPOL/Mr Stephen Kwaki Kwakye
  59. SUPOL/Ms Agnes Dzandu
  60. SUPOL/Mrs Faustina Asiamah Owusu
  61. SUPOL/Mr Ibrahim Sulley
  62. SUPOL/Mr Richardson Dodzi Kumeko
  63. SUPOL/Ms Gladys Mpere
  64. SUPOL/Mr Godfrey Tetteh Adjirakor
  65. SUPOL/Mr Eric Martey
  66. SUPOL/Mrs Phyllis Tebua Osei
  67. SUPOL/Mr Bismark Agyapong
  68. SUPOL/Mr Alexander Kumangtani (posthumous)

C/Supt. to ACP

C/SUPOL/Ms Patience Ashokor Quaye

ACP to DCOP

ACPOL/Mr Edward Tabiri

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM

