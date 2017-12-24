68 police officers promoted

Sixty-eight Superintendents of Police (Supt.) have been promoted to the rank of Chief Superintendent of Police (C/Supt.) with one being posthumous.

In addition one Chief Superintendent of Police (C/Supt.) has also been promoted to the rank of Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP).

Again, one Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) has been promoted to Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCOP.

The promotions were as a result of the approval of the Police Council and they all take effect on January 1, 2018 but for the posthumous which took effect from September 22, 2017

Below are the names of those promoted

Supt. to C/Supt

SUPOL/Mrs Faustina Adjeiwa Kodua Andoh-Kwofie SUPOL/Mr Francis Kwaku Yiribaare SUPOL/Ms Owusuwaa Kyeremeh SUPOL/Mr Joseph Benjamin Pokoo-Aikins SUPOL/Mr George Bossman Ohene-Boadi SUPOL/Mr Frederick Kofi Blagodzi SUPOL/Mr Solomon Aboninga Ayawine SUPOL/Mr. Ayamga Yakubu Akoglo SUPOL/Mr Frank Abrokwa SUPOL/Mr Jude Cobbina SUPOL/Mr Emmanuel Aryee Akunnor SUPOL/Mr John Ferguson Dzineku SUPOL /Mr. Cosmos Alan Anyan SUPOL/Mr Cuthbert Mweyang Apengnuo SUPOL/Mr Joseph Wusi Darison SUPOL/Mr Wisdom Dinam Zioku SUPOL/Mr Dennis Korku Fiakpui SUPOL/Mr William Yankey Acolatse SUPOL/Mr Felix Apedo SUPOL/Mr Jerome Wawal Kay Kanyog SUPOL/Mr Jonathan Akuettey Lamptey SUPOL/Mr Joseph Antwi-Ababio SUPOL/ Mr Cosmos Afena Damoah SUPOL/Mr Nicholas Antiri-Addo SUPOL/Mr Richard Appiah SUPOL/Mr Edward Opare Jesse SUPOL/Mr George Ankomah SUPOL/Mr William Daah SUPOL/Mr Shaibu Abubakar-Sidique Osei SUPOL/Mr Kwadwo Nkansah SUPOL/Mr Edward Annung Konyel SUPOL/Mr George Andrews Kumah SUPOL/Mr Daniel Kwadwo Dzakah SUPOL/Mr Ali Damashie SUPOL/Mr David Kwaku Amoako SUPOL/Mr Daniel Doh Nkeboare SUPOL/Mr Alex Cudjoe Acquah SUPOL/Mr Samuel Tibil Punobyin SUPOL/Mr John Osei Bonsu SUPOL/Mr James Annor SUPOL/Mr Christopher Klomegah SUPOL/Mr Nicholas Opare Ofusuhene SUPOL/Mr Patrick Kwapong SUPOL/Mr Victor Oduro Abrokwa SUPOL/Mr Adu Kwadwo Baadu SUPOL/Mr Washington Dodzi Foli SUPOL/Mr Seth Kwaku Duah SUPOL/Mr Leonard Kwesi Abakah SUPOL/Mr Godwin Cashman Blewusie SUPOL/Ms Yvonne Cyndy Osei SUPOL/Mr Reuben Asiwoko SUPOL/Ms Diana Teye Enninful SUPOL/Mr Daniel Afuugu Ayamdago SUPOL/Mr William Kofi Sarpong SUPOL/Mr John Kobina Tagoe SUPOL/Mr Theodore Hlormenu SUPOL/Ms Agnes Caesar SUPOL/Mr Stephen Kwaki Kwakye SUPOL/Ms Agnes Dzandu SUPOL/Mrs Faustina Asiamah Owusu SUPOL/Mr Ibrahim Sulley SUPOL/Mr Richardson Dodzi Kumeko SUPOL/Ms Gladys Mpere SUPOL/Mr Godfrey Tetteh Adjirakor SUPOL/Mr Eric Martey SUPOL/Mrs Phyllis Tebua Osei SUPOL/Mr Bismark Agyapong SUPOL/Mr Alexander Kumangtani (posthumous)

C/Supt. to ACP

C/SUPOL/Ms Patience Ashokor Quaye

ACP to DCOP

ACPOL/Mr Edward Tabiri

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM