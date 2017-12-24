Let’s-talk-education at Christmas again

It is exciting times in the educational sector in Ghana. The government of the day has initiated one of the boldest decisions in the sector since independence or as is the new parlance 60 years on. Of particular mention is the Free Senior High School policy which began in full swing in September of 2017.

The government of the NPP under the leadership of His Excelleny Nana Addo Danquah AkufoAddo must be commended highly for such a bold initiative. The ramifications of the initiative and the eventual outcomes in the years to come will put Ghana far ahead of many countries in the world. Yes there are teething problems but I am confident and I mean very confident that the passion and the urgency behind the implementation will definitely find solutions to any problems so initially arising. I am sure also that the outcomes in the near future should and will prompt other African Countries to emulate Ghana’s bold example.

How should this bold initiative by government affect the celebration of the 2017 yulitide or Christmas?

I am suggesting that this Christmas the whole nation should TALK-EDUCATION in the homes, at the parties, in the churches, on the roof tops, in the mosques and even in the slaughter house. Please LETS-TALK-EDUCATION this Christmas too. It is a major clarion call to all and sundry especially family heads (Ebusuapanyins), Assembly members, Priests, Chiefs and Amanhenes and parents to put the discussion of education on the Christmas menu.

We should not limit this particular Christmas to feasting, drinking and giving toffees alone. When Santa sends gifts to homes the gifts must include school bags, robotic equipment for children, scientific calculators, interesting reading books that will lift the African image and seminars and family open times that discuss education extensively.

This Christmas will be the first vacation for the first beneficiaries of the Free Senior High School policy. Parents must make sure that counselling to get the best out of the policy in three years begins now. How sad it will be that in three years our wards who first benefited would have obtained weak grades such that parents would have to pay for remedial classes. What a waste of time and money of family and government money. So parents get your wards to read, read and read. This Christmas buy the sensible reading books and help then to start planning for excellent outcomes of later years. Minimize the shoes, clothes, parties, and the junk food. Talk education this Christmas.

Family heads should consciously assess the educational status of the members of the family. Find out how many girls dropped out of school in your family, how many teenage pregnancies occurred, which family members made the family proud educationally, did any family member win awards. If awards came celebrate them in a dramatic way. Buy educational materials as gifts for members and let all family members know forcefully that under your leadership educational excellence is and will remain the mantra. That you believe strongly that learning hard pays well.

The Christmas sermons must be laced with a clarion call to all and sundry that the church supports educational excellence. Bishops and Archbishops should instruct and encourage their parishes and small mosques to preach education this Christmas.

In these modern days is zero percent still desirable. BECE is at the corner. Community Leaders, Members of Parliament, and Kings should set up awards to motivate our children to break an arm and a leg to get grades worthy of celebration come the next Christmas.

NGOs and CBOs must organize sports for development events that will put education up for discussion and young people who are benefitting from the new feesless education will not disappoint the nation, community and family.

Ghana LETS TALK EDUCATION THIS CHRISTMAS.

Source: Charles N D COBBINA; Founder & Chairman of the ORPED Group of NGOs