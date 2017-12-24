Nkwakaw: Armed robbers attack cocoa purchasing clerk, abscond with GHc6, 900

A Cocoa Purchasing clerk with Kua Cocoa Company Limited at Nkawkaw in the Eastern Region has been attacked and robbed by armed robbers.

The purchasing clerk identified as Osei Smith Manfred suffered life threatening injuries and became unconscious in the process.

Monitoring the development for Starrfmonline.com Starr News’ Eastern Regional Correspondent Kojo Ansah reported that the purchasing clerk has since been hospitalised at Kenop Care Hospital in Nkwakaw.

Information gathered by Starr News indicates the victim went to the District Manager of Kua Company Limited, Kwadwo Amoah Benpong and collect GHc6, 900 together with 50 pieces of jute sacks in order to purchase Cocoa for him at Asuboni Rails.

However, on his way to the village, he was ambushed at gunpoint by the armed robbers, making away with the money.

Abandoned at the roadside unconscious, he was later noticed by a passerby who rushed him to the Kenop Care Hospital.

The police has been informed of the robbery and are on a man hunt for the suspects, Starr News gathered.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM/Kojo Ansah