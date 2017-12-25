Kumasi: MTN honours Mobile Money Agents

More than 100 mobile money agents from some 214 businesses have been honoured by mobile telecom giant, MTN, for their continuous support and partnership with the service.

The special event was to show MTN’s appreciation to the mobile agents who operate in the Ashanti, Brong Ahafo, Upper East, Upper West and Northern regions.

Speaking to Ultimate Business on the sidelines of the awards night, General Manager, Mobile Financial Services at MTN Ghana, Eli Hini, expressed his outfit’s delight about the coming into fruition of the rewards scheme, planned a couple of years ago.

“The whole idea is to show appreciation to our mobile agents and merchants for the support they have given to the service over the years.

“This is something we’ve been planning for the past two to three years and we’re happy that we have been able to pull it through and we’ll continue to reward our customers”, he noted.

Participants took home certificates, plaques and items including television sets, generators, rechargeable fans, Huawei smartphones, motorbikes and MTN branded souvenirs.

Mr. Hini added: “The stage will be bigger next year because we think that they deserve it. Recognizing the agents’ efforts also help to motivate them and also ensure that they continue to execute their mandate professionally; because that is the only way, the customer would be happy to continue to use the service”.

Some of the mobile agents who also spoke to Ultimate Business were elated about the awards programme by MTN and the prizes they were given.

Launched a decade ago in the country, the MTN Mobile Money platform currently boasts of over 6.2 million active “MoMo” users and 75,000 agents nationwide.

MTN adds it remains poised to use innovative technology to make money transfer transactions much more simple and convenient for its existing and prospective subscribers.

