Let’s be thankful for a peaceful Ghana – Bawumia

Vice president Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has asked Christians to pray for the government as they celebrate Christmas and usher in a New Year.

He said Ghanaians must be thankful to God for the gift of peace and stability still being enjoyed in the country.

Celebrating the Christmas festivities with the Royal House Chapel, Kaneshie and the Nantoma Presbyterian church at Kanda on Sunday, Dr. Bawumia noted the peaceful atmosphere in the country must not be taken for granted.

“I reminded the congregation to be continually thankful for the Almighty’s gift of peace and stability Ghana enjoys, and asked for their prayer support for the government and people of Ghana,” the vice president posted on his official Facebook page after the visit.

Meanwhile, President Akufo-Addo in a Christmas Message telecast on national TV has called on Ghanaians to celebrate in moderation as well as lend a helping hand to the needy in society.

He promised Ghanaians that 2018 will be a year of job creation, hoping government’s programmes will reflect in the lives of all.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM