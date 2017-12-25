PHOTOS: Share Xmas joy with the marginalised – Bawumia

Vice president Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has put smiles on the faces of the marginalised in society as the world celebrates Christmas.

Dr. Bawumia spent his Christmas with children at the Osu Children’s Home, Teshie Orphanage and persons at the Weija Leprosarium. He donated 100 bags of rice, 200 crates of soft drinks, a bull, and GHc 10,000 to each of the institutions. Accompanying the vice president were the Information Minister Mustapha Hamid, Michael Kofi Baafi, CEO of Free Zones Board, Lawyer Frank Davis, Board Chairman, DVLA and Dr Oko Boye, MP among others.

He appealed to Ghanaians to use the season to reach out to the less privileged while assuring the children of government’s commitment to improve their wellbeing and development.

Dr. Bawumia said the government of Nana Akufo-Addo has children in particular, and the less fortunate in general at heart.

“On behalf of the president I wish you a Merry Christmas and a happy New Year. It is at moments like these that we think about the purpose and the true meaning of what these celebrations are,” Dr. Bawumia stated.

He said: “It is about reflecting on those who are less fortunate than us. Those who feel very excluded… So we are here to wish you a Merry Christmas,” he stressed. “Let’s be each other’s keeper… the children should not be left behind.”

Dr. Bawumia promised it will not be a one off visit because “as a nation we’ll ultimately be measured by how well we look after the less fortunate in society and that is what we want to make sure that when we are measured we come up to standard.

“We know that your challenges are not just about celebrating Christmas. We want to make sure that these challenges are addressed.”

He thanked the staff of the institutions for their selflessness, adding “God bless you for the work and we are so grateful. We’ll continue to support you as we are doing.”

Authorities of the three institutions expressed their gratitude for the vice president’s visit.

