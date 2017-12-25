Stop attacking journalists – GJA to NPP supporters

The Ghana Journalists Association has condemned the beating of three journalists at the NPP head office in Accra last week.

The journalists who had gone to the Asylum Down office of the ruling party to cover a demonstration by the Ellembelle Constituency members of the party were attacked by the irate supporters when they started reporting on the incident.

The demonstrators, who were polling station executives, protested what they said was inaccessibility to registers to organize constituency elections in Ellembelle

In a statement Monday, the GJA said: “After carefully investigating the matter, the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) vehemently condemns the attack on the innocent journalists.

“Under no circumstances in our current democratic dispensation must a body, whether individual or corporate, shrug off the rule of law and employ brute to seek redress to a problem. The attack by the NPP security personnel was an attack on human dignity, which is guaranteed under Article 15 (1) of the 1992 Constitution as inviolable”.

