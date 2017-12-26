© 2017 - EIB Digital | All Rights Reserved.

Canada expels Venezuela diplomat in tit-for-tat move

By kwame acheampong

Canada has announced it is expelling Venezuela’s ambassador to Ottawa, Wilmer Barrientos Fernández, and its charge d’affaires, Ángel Herrera.

Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland said the move was in retaliation for the expulsion of its most senior diplomat from Caracas over the weekend.

Venezuela had accused Canada of meddling in its internal affairs.

Canada has criticised the government of President Nicolás Maduro over its human rights record.

More than 120 people were killed during months of anti-government protests earlier this year.

“Canadians will not stand by as the Government of Venezuela robs its people of their fundamental democratic and human rights, and denies them access to basic humanitarian assistance,” said Ms Freeland in a statement.

“We will continue to work with our partners in the region to apply pressure on the anti-democratic Maduro regime and restore the rights of the Venezuelan people.”

Ms Freeland said Mr Barrientos was already abroad and would not be allowed to return, while Mr Herrera had been asked to leave.

 

Source: BBC

