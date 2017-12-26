© 2017 - EIB Digital | All Rights Reserved.

Joyce Blessing in critical condition after ghastly accident

By kwame acheampong

Gospel musician Joyce Blessing is in a critical condition after she was involved in accident on Christmas Day.

The singer was on her way for a performance at Kwahu in the Eastern region when the ghastly crash occurred around 11:15pm.

Other people who suffered injuries include, her husband who was driving the vehicle, her manager, personal assistant, her Blogger  and  two others from her record label – Zylofon Media.

Related Posts

Kwahu: No BECE candidate has obtained grade 6 since 2008

Kwahu: Mourners suffer deadly gun attack; one injured

Sonnie Badu to perform at ‘The Experience’ 2017

Confirming the news to Starr News Tuesday, a representative of Zyofon media Bulldog said the artiste is in a dire situation at the hospital but responding to treatment.

 

Source:Ghana/StarrFMonline.com/103.5FM

 

 

You might also like
Headlines

Kwahu: No BECE candidate has obtained grade 6 since 2008

General

Kwahu: Mourners suffer deadly gun attack; one injured

Entertainment

Sonnie Badu to perform at ‘The Experience’ 2017

General

E/R: Bring back ‘Operation Cowleg’ – REGSEC

Comments
Loading...

Follow Us @starr1035fm