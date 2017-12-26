Joyce Blessing in critical condition after ghastly accident

Gospel musician Joyce Blessing is in a critical condition after she was involved in accident on Christmas Day.

The singer was on her way for a performance at Kwahu in the Eastern region when the ghastly crash occurred around 11:15pm.

Other people who suffered injuries include, her husband who was driving the vehicle, her manager, personal assistant, her Blogger and two others from her record label – Zylofon Media.

Confirming the news to Starr News Tuesday, a representative of Zyofon media Bulldog said the artiste is in a dire situation at the hospital but responding to treatment.

