NPP gov’t is failing – Amissah-Arthur

Former Vice President Kwesi Amissah-Arthur believes the New Patriotic Party (NPP) government is heading for doom, judging from how the economy is being managed.

According to him, the Akufo-Addo administration has failed Ghanaians, a year after being in power, since nothing meaningful has happened to the economy.

Mr. Amissah-Arthur noted a lot could have been done over the last 12 months under the new administration since the John Mahama government left behind a working economy.

Speaking to the media in Ho after spending Christmas with his wife Matilda Amissah-Arthur and the children on admission at the Ho Regional and Municipal Hospitals, the former vice president stated Ghanaians can only hope for a better future in the coming years under Akufo-Addo.

The former Governor of the Central Bank chided the new government over some of the programmes they have rolled out, arguing they were implemented before taking into consideration the actual cost and their resultant implication on the economy.

He noted the current situation where programmes are launched before the government starts working out means to fund them does not augur well for the economy.

Citing the flagship Free Senior High School education programme, Mr. Amissah-Arthur opined the challenges that bedeviled the laudable initiative could have been eased drastically if the government had done broad consultation.

He advised the government not to rush through its programmes, but critically assess the situation on the ground before rolling them out.

The couple who were accompanied by the NDC MP for the area Benjamin Kpodo presented assorted gifts such as fruits, drinks, biscuits and bags of rice to the children and staff of the hospital.

The Medical Director of the Volta Regional Hospital, Dr John Tampuori, thanked the former Vice President and his Wife for the donation. He stated that very soon their Cardio Centre will also be ready to help ease the pressure on Korle Bu .

