A Plus taunts govt over Special Devt Ministry’s budget

Musician A Plus has waded into the controversial 2018 budget of the ministry for Special Development Initiatives approved by Parliament.

According to him, the claim by the minister Hawa Koomson that the initial GHC800,000 allotted for the creation of a budget was a mistake is not convincing enough.

The budget of the Special Development ministry has become a subject of public debate after outrageous figures were found in them.

In a facebook post, A Plus who is an avowed supporter of President Akufo-Addo wrote: “Even my own party came to power and took away the contract that they gave us that we’ve been doing small small, me if they don’t give me contract I don’t care. What is right we’ll talk about it, what is wrong we’ll condemn it, we’ll talk against it.

“See, if you’re leaving in this country and you’re waiting for Special Prosecutor to go and prosecute somebody for doing bus branding, everyday you’re talking…Special prosecutor is coming he’s coming to prosecute bus branding. When you, you’re budgeting GHC800,000 for one website, even Heaven website how much is that? Before the king is killed the servant must know. Nana Addo’s servant want to disgrace him, so me I’m a strong Nana Addo supporter so we won’t sit down and wait for all these things to happen before we come and condemn it. We’ll talk against it now so that we don’t write Kwesi Botchway report”.

You want to build one website for GHC800,000 and now you say oh no, it’s GHC800,000 there was a mistake…typo. Now we said how much is it? then you said GHC80,000. What are you going to put inside a website that cost GHC80,000, tell me, what are you going to put inside that website? Can you download an elephant from the website, that when you click, an elephant will come out and fall on the ground?”

