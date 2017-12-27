Adopt needy kids – Royal Hse Chapel head

Leaders at Royal House Chapel International have appealed to individuals and families, who are financially capable, to adopt at least a needy child to end the high rate of crimes in Ghana.

According to the wife of the founder, Rev. Mrs Rita Korankye Ankrah, the move will drastically help reduce criminal activities in the country.

She explained that most of the kids if educated or have a vocation will not engage in social vices such as armed robbery, drug abuse and prostitution.

“We want to know that nobody in Ghana is useless, they are useless because they never had help, today we have drunkards on the streets, today we have armed robbers, they are what they are today because they are crying out loud because they couldn’t get help,” Mrs. Korankye Ankrah said.

Speaking at the 2017 edition of providing for the under privileged, she said the burden of the needy is not government’s responsibility alone, but a collective effort.

“We are leaving the government to do everything and unfortunately government can’t do everything,” she lamented.

Hundreds of orphans from about 15 orphanages and head porters popularly known as “kayayei” were invited to make merry and receive free medical care on the festive occasion. The programme which is celebrated annually aims at putting smiles on the faces and helping the less privilege, assuring them of hope.

Food items, toiletries, books, cloths among others were shared to the less privileged.

