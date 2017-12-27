© 2017 - EIB Digital | All Rights Reserved.

Essien to stay at Persib until next season

By Kent Mensah

Persib Bandung superstar, Michael Essien confirmed he would stay with the club for the 2018 League competition. The statement was made directly by his agent, Amogou Mathieu.

Not only Michael Essien, another Persib Bandung attacker from Chad, Ezechiel N’Douassel is also staying. There has been rumors that Essien is not renewing his contract because he wanted to return to Ghana, his home country.

But Amogou Mathieu denied it.

“They are certainly in Persib, they still have a contract until next year. Essien is in Bandung and would go to Yogyakarta,” said Mathieu.

Mathieu said his client is still eager to fight for Persib, as they think Indonesian has the potential to develop and become the best in Southeast Asia.

“Essien is not here because of money, but because it is good football and Indonesia is very good, the audience here is very good and the players are also good,” said Mathieu.

Source: Netral News

