Ghanaians are not happy – Amissah-Arthur

Former vice president Kwesi Amissah-Arthur has said Ghanaians are already looking for alternatives since they are not happy about where the country is headed.

““I think that quite a number of people are disappointed as to where this country is being taken…The [NPP] government could have done better, that is what we are hoping for in the coming years,” he said.

According to him, the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) will settle on a suitable leader for election 2020 as it focuses on reorganizing the party now.

Asked whether he will join the race for the flagbearer position, Amissah-Arthur told the media the party is not there yet, calling on members to focus more on getting a united front ahead of the next general election.

Speaking after donating some items to the Ho Regional and Municipal Hospitals on Christmas Day, the former vice president noted once the party is organised, a good leader will emerge as someone who represents the “best interest of Ghana.”

Mr. Amissah-Arthur stated he is more interested in getting the party organised than fighting for post.

“We are not yet there and I don’t know why people are so interested in candidature and leadership,” the former Central Bank governor opined.

He said he spends a lot of time now analyzing what they could have done better looking at the national situation and also deciding how they can do to move Ghana forward.

Mr. Amissah-Arthur is optimistic the NDC will win the 2020 elections as it is formulating policies which will “move Ghana forward from where it is now.”

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM