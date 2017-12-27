Liberia Elections: Gyan backs Weah to win presidential election run-off

Ghana captain Asamoah Gyan is backing former FIFA Ballon d’Or winner George Weah to win the run-off of Liberia’s presidential election.

Weah emerged winner in the first round with 39.0% of the total vote cast in October with his closest challenger Joseph Boakai canvassing 29.1%.

Gyan said in a statement: ”You are not someone who just wants to occupy a position because you have exhibited your passion for your country through football.

”You didn’t win World Best Footballer on a platter of gold, you really worked hard for it and I know your motivation was from the love of your country Liberia

”I see you already as the president so just hope and pray because it will surely come to pass in few days to come.”

Source: Starrsporstgh