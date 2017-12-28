ORPED Introduces learning-clinics for SHS/JHS students

A non-governmental organization (NGO), ORPED Social Development Initiative has introduced a special self-learning and development educational project for young students within Junior and senior high schools nationwide.

Dubbed: ‘The Learning-Clinics,’ the project brings together young students between the ages of 14 and 19 mostly from Senior High Schools to teach them about personal development and self-learning, motivating them on how to bring out the best in themselves and excel academically.

About 200 students from various schools across Accra attended the maiden edition of the Learning-Clinics being held from 27th to 29th December, 2017, at the St. Thomas Aquinas Senior High School.

Commenting on the rationale for the introduction of the learning-clinics, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of ORPED Social Development Initiative, Charles Cobbina explained that the exercise was intended to make African children competitive on the global stage and to as well encourage them to appreciate learning at the personal level.

“It’s something we have designed for students between the ages of 14 and 19. It seeks to make the children competitive in the world as Africans and make them appreciate learning so that they will take control of the learning activity,” he said, adding “it will enable them to develop their own development plans.”

According to him, ORPED shall rollout the programme in other cities and towns around across the country as well as English-speaking African Countries in the near future.

“It will be taken to other English-speaking African Countries and moving forward it will be held during the third weekend of every month,” the Chief Executive Officer indicated.

ORPED Social Development Initiative has been in the business of youth development and coaching since 1994, operating mainly in the Western Region of Ghana.

