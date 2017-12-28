A/R: KMA suspends Assembly Member for slapping official

The aspiring regional organizer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in Ashanti region who doubles as the Assembly member for Asokwa electoral area Oscar Riches has been suspended from the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (KMA) effective Thursday December 28.

He was suspended for viciously slapping the deputy Coordinating Director of the Assembly, Abdul Karim Adams few months earlier.

Monitoring the development for Starrfmonline.com Ultimate FM’s Issac Justice Bediako reported that the NPP’s regional organizer hopeful is notorious for attacking members of the Assembly at the least of provocation.

The suspension of the man popularly called ‘Ghana Beyeyie’ was announced after the KMA’s emergency meeting Thursday December 28, added Bediako.

He was thus banned from the Assembly for the 360 days (one-year), a decision arrived at after the endorsement of 53 members of the assembly, with 37 and four opting for three and six months respectively. There were seven dissenting.

It was also recommended at the meeting that the deputy Coordinating Director, Abdul Karim Adams, victim of the regional NPP organizer aspirant’s brute nature be handed two weeks suspension for spewing unprintable words on his attacker and the KMA in general.

He was however left off the hook after showing extreme remorse and rendering an unqualified apology sources close to the development told Starrfmonline.com. He has therefore been instructed to officially write an apology letter to that effect.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM/Issac Justice Bediako