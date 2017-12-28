A/R: YEA beneficiaries to protest over 7-month unpaid allawa

Over four hundred (400) beneficiaries of the Youth Employment Agency (YEA) in the Atwima Nwabiagya District of the Ashanti Region have announced their intention of staging a street protest over unpaid allowances.

The beneficiaries say they are owed allowances for the past seven months and have been unsuccessful in getting managers to pay them.

They include; Community Health Nurses, Community Police, Teaching Assistants, Fire and Forestry.

Narrating their frustration to Ultimate FM they described their treatment as inhumane.

“We go to work every day and at the end of the month the little allowance that we are expecting the YEA to pay us has not been coming.

“We have been working for over five-month and the last allowance we received was in June…from then up till now we have not received anything,” a distraught YEA beneficiary told Ultimate FM.

Another beneficiary said “we are worried to the extent that we don’t even know how to express it because it is very painful that you will go to work every day and at the end of the month you don’t have anything to show for it. It is very painful.”

According to them, they have picked intelligence that fellow beneficiaries in other districts have been paid thus serving notice that will besiege the streets of Atwima Nwabiagya District to press home their demands.

Source: Ghana/StarrFMonline.com/103.5FM