Rawlings to boom in HO

Former President of the Republic and Founder of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Flt Lt Jerry John Rawlings will deliver the keynote address and lead activities marking the 36th anniversary of the 31st December Revolution in the Volta Regional capital, Ho on Sunday December 31.

Dubbed the Revolution Day, the celebration, which is an annual affair, has also been institutionalized by the party constitution.

This year’s celebration is under the theme “Uniting Around the Principles of Probity, Accountability and Social Justice.”

The programme will begin with a route march from Dome Park, Ho at 6am through the principal streets of Ho to end at the Captain Nfodjo Park – Civic Centre, where all will converge for a durbar of Chiefs and people. There will also be a wreath laying ceremony and the lighting of the perpetual flame.

According to the Local Organising Committee chaired by Member of Parliament for Ho West, Emmanuel Bedzrah, all major stakeholders in the party have been invited to grace the event, which is open to all members of the public.

