Ennwai to open 2018 with new hit ‘be My Wife’

Talented music sensation Ennwai is set to open 2018 on a good note with the launch of his new banger ‘Be my Wife’.

The album which will be launched on January 5, 2018 has already received great reviews and endorsement from industry players and critics as well.

According to manager of the ‘Krom Aye De’ hitmaker, Patrick Asomaning known in showbiz as Pope, the album will set the right tone for other releases in 2018.

He said his artiste is poised to make a difference and impact the lives of his fans with quality music in the ensuing year.

“Ennwai is a brilliant chap and for those of us close enough to monitor his passion for music, we know Ghana is yet to see the best of him. Anyone who has encountered him will testify to his quality in content and richness in performance,” Pope told StarrFMonline.com.

Ennwai produced hits such as Totals, Halle Halle, I do Yawa among others.

He was leader of the now defunct group Double.

Source: Ghana/StarrFMonline.com