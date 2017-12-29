© 2017 - EIB Digital | All Rights Reserved.

Ennwai to open 2018 with new hit ‘be My Wife’

By Starrfmonline

Talented music sensation Ennwai is set to open 2018 on a good note with the launch of his new banger ‘Be my Wife’.

The album which will be launched on January 5, 2018 has already received great reviews and endorsement from industry players and critics as well.

According to manager of the ‘Krom Aye De’ hitmaker, Patrick Asomaning known in showbiz as Pope, the album will set the right tone for other releases in 2018.

He said his artiste is poised to make a difference and impact the lives of his fans with quality music in the ensuing year.

Related Posts

Pope Francis pleads for migrants at Christmas Eve Mass

Pope wants priests to marry

GHc2m fund: We spent GHc1.6m on research, music festival –…

“Ennwai is a brilliant chap and for those of us close enough to monitor his passion for music, we know Ghana is yet to see the best of him. Anyone who has encountered him will testify to his quality in content and richness in performance,” Pope told StarrFMonline.com.

Ennwai produced hits such as Totals, Halle Halle, I do Yawa among others.

He was leader of the now defunct group Double.

 

Source: Ghana/StarrFMonline.com

 

You might also like
Editors Pick

Pope Francis pleads for migrants at Christmas Eve Mass

Editors Pick

Pope wants priests to marry

Entertainment

GHc2m fund: We spent GHc1.6m on research, music festival – Obour

Entertainment

Africa must celebrate its own – Kasapreko boss

Comments
Loading...

Follow Us @starr1035fm