EPL: Man United see Dybala bid rejected

By Anthony Bebli

Speculation continues to mount that Manchester United are chasing Juventus star Paulo Dybala, with The Sun reporting that the Old Trafford club have had an offer rejected this week.

United’s bid was thought to be valued at £70 million and Henrikh Mkhitaryan, who has failed to command a regular starting spot under Jose Mourinho since his move from Borussia Dortmund 18 months ago.

Although Juventus dismissed the offer, the report claims the Italian champions would be willing to do business at around £86m.

Dybala, 24, began the season with 10 goals in his first 10 matches, but was recently demoted to the bench for Juve’s crucial encounter with Inter Milan. That sparked rumours of a fall-out with manager Max Allegri, followed by the suggestion that the Argentine could be sold if the price is right.

 

Source:ESPN

