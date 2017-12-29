Pressure mounts on presidential staffer to resign over job claims

A Presidential staffer, Napaga Tia Sulemana is under intense pressure to abdicate her position following what many have described as a “reckless” Facebook post.

Ms Sulemana who viciously chastised the former deputy Agriculture Minister William Quaitoo for describing farmers in the Northern region as liars in a Facebook post warned Ghanaians who have been approaching her with their CVs for employment to desist in 2018.

“Those of you who usually meet me at events and immediately want to submit your CV for employment, this nonsense should end in 2017,” she wrote on Facebook.

Despite admitting of erring in a subsequent post, a concerned Ghanaian George Krobea Asante and an NPP member has lashed out at the presidential staffer for disrespecting “our party members for their selfless service to the party” that won the 2016 elections.

Calling for her resignation, he said “now you have the effrontery to term such persons nonsense all because they are giving you their CVs for employment opportunities.”

He continued “are you not the same girl who spearheaded the agenda for the former deputy minister to resign all because he said Northerners are difficult people to handle”

“In fact your statement was very reckless and you don’t deserve to be called presidential staffer. You are a disgrace to the presidency. Either you also resign or face the full wrath of party members that you insulted.”

Below is the full statement

NAPAGA TIA A PRESIDENTIAL STAFFER IS A DISGRACE TO THE PRESIDENCY AND MUST RESIGN NOW OR FACE THE WRATH OF PARTY MEMBERS SHE INSULTED.

Napaga Tia or whoever you call yourself, it is a high time you learn to respect our party members for their selfless service to the party that won us power for individuals such as your kind to be gainfully employed.

Now you have the effrontery to term such persons nonsense all because they are giving you their CVs for employment opportunities. Are you not the same girl who spearheaded the agenda for the former deputy minister to resign all because he said “Northerners are difficult people to handle”

In fact your statement was very reckless and you don’t deserve to be called presidential staffer. You are a disgrace to the presidency. Is either you also resign or face the full wrath of party members that you insulted.

You have a maximum of one week to retract, apologise and resign as presidential staffer or be prepared to face the wrath of grassroots of the party. Remember what goes around surely comes around.

Hon George Krobea Asante.

Source: Ghana/StarrFMonline.com/103.5FM