Raise the boy-child to see the girl-child as agent of devt – FOGET to parents

President and founder of Foundation for Generational Thinkers (FOGET), Prosper D. Afetsi has challenged parents to raise their sons not view the female as a mere sex machine but a real partner in development.

According to him, parents must teach their boy-child the use of the manhood not as a weapon for destruction of the female child, rather as an organ that represents responsibility, moral obligation, social control and answerability.

He said boys from the onset of their socialization stage should be made to understand the female characteristics, to enabled them appreciate their (females) role as development partners, and not sex object.

Mr. Afetse made the call when the foundation was sharing love on Boxing Day, December 26, 2017 with orphans and the needy at Providence Home in Aflao, Volta Region.

FOGET president, who blamed recent pensive Asokwa gang rape on lack of parental guidance, said parents are gradually losing the fight against inculcating societal morals and values in children.

“It high time that as parents we begin to teach our children especially the boy that women are as important as men. The gender ability of human being should be measured on their ability to better themselves to profit society and the nation as a whole,” he added.

He, also, commended the police for their swift action in seeking justice for the victim and prayed the arrest of the perpetrators would serve as deterrent to those indulged in the culture of gang rape and gala (two or more boys/men having sex one female).

The world, he added, has advanced to a point whereby leadership is determined not by ones physical mightiness or strength but the ability to use the mind to create, event or bring innovation to life, traits that can be shared by both sexes.

On the donation, he indicated that during festive seasons like Christmas, it important to share love with those who are less privileged in society.

Helen King, director of Providence Home thanked FOGET team members for the generosity and promised the donation would be used for the purpose it was brought to them.

FOGET donated assorted items such as bags of rice, clothes, provisions and cash of GH¢500.00 to the Home.

Source: Ghana/StarrFMonline.com/103.5FM