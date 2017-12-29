Woman, two others arrested with 11 sacks of ‘wee’

The Eastern regional Police Command has arrested three suspects David Tetteh, 43, Bortey Samuel, 22 and a 30-year-old woman, Akpeteyo Tetteh, for attempting to smuggle 11 mini sacks of dried leaves suspected to be marijuana from Abenabo, a farming community near Suhum to Accra for sale.

Confirming the incident to Starr News, the Public Relations officer of the Eastern regional Police Command, ASP Ebenezer Tetteh explained that on Thursday, December 28, 2017, at about 10pm, the night patrol team of the Suhum District Police Command led by G/Cpl. Alex Adjei had a tip off that the suspects were in a room at Abenabo near Suhum processing dry leaves suspected to be Indian Hemp meant to be transported to Accra for sale.

He said, the patrol team assisted by the informant quickly rushed to the said house at Abenabo, laid surveillance and apparently found out that the suspected narcotics had already been parcelled into eleven mini bags waiting to be transported to Accra.

ASP Ebenezer Tetteh added that, the suspects were arrested and led Police to search the rooms in the house where in one of the rooms, the eleven mini bags containing the dry leaves suspected to be Indian hemp were found and retrieved.

The three suspects are currently in Suhum Police cells while the exhibits have been retained at the Police station to assist in investigation.

Eastern region is notorious for drug peddling as huge consignments of marijuana have been arrested this year and previous years by the Police.

ASP Ebenezer Tetteh, said the Regional Police Commander, DCOP Simon Afeku, has rolled out several strategies aimed at clamping down on illicit drug trade in the region hence called on residents to help Police with timely information to help deal with the menace.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM/Kojo Ansah