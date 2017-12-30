You can’t get me out – Sissala West NPP Chairman

The constituency chairman of the NPP in the Sissala West constituency has served notice to the District Chief Executive and MP that they cannot get him out as chairman.

Bukari Dramani, who was recently arrested for allegedly masterminding the demonstration by some NPP youth in the area, is accusing the DCE and the MP of trying to get him out by campaigning against him.

Speaking to Starr News’ Musah Lansah in Gwollu, Alhaji Dramani, who sounded disappointed in the actions of the DCE and MP said, “they can’t get me out. I am in touch with the people and the people know me well so even with the negative things they say about me, they cannot push me out”.

“They think money can convince the people but they don’t know that the people know what they have been doing,” he added.

Alhaji Dramani threw some salvos at the MP saying, “our MP does not even have a house in the constituency. This is a big problem for the party here. Our opponents have been using it against us and one year as MP he has not still started building a house”.

According to him, the MP still sleeps in a hotel. “Our MP still sleeps in Tumu and our people are not happy. How can you meet your people in a hotel room?” he quizzed.

Not leaving the DCE out of his shots, the constituency chairman accused him of turning the school feeding program into a family one and that he awards contracts to himself. He said, “how can you DCE award contract to yourself? He has turned the school feeding program to a family program by giving his wife, brother’s son and girlfriends schools to cook for them leaving the party people”.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM/Musah Lansah