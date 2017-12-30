Ghana needs excellent politicians to curb corruption – Pastor

Ghana needs excellent and incorruptible Christians in key positions of governance to help curb the monstrous corruption bedeviling its progress, according to a Pentecost pastor.

The Okorase District Pastor of the Church of Pentecost, Paul Laryea, noted corruption is inimical to improvement of lives and development hence the need to nip it in the bud.

He said appointing authorities must consider Christians possessing “spirit of excellence and exceptional leadership qualities with incorruptible integrity ” to occupy high positions to be good stewards of resources of the state for the benefit of all.

He was speaking at the maiden edition of “Spirit of Excellence Youth Conference” held by Pentecost International Worship Center (PIWC) – Koforidua in the Eastern region. The purpose of the programme was to raise exceptional future leaders empowered to be agents of change in the country.

According to IMANI Ghana, about $3 billion to $4 billion is lost to corruption every year in Ghana. While the African Union, estimates that more than $148 billion is lost to corruption in Africa every year.

Pastor Laryea using the exceptional leadership qualities exhibited by Daniel in the Bible (Daniel 6:3 -5) as a case study, challenged Christian youth to get involved in politics and governance to help change the narrative with exceptional leadership influence by the fear of God to help curb corruption.

“The Christian youth must get involved in governance. We want to see great politicians among you. If we don’t get excellent people to rise up into politics, we will continue to cry that they are stealing our money,” he stressed.

The programme was attended by multitude of youth in the church. Also in attendance were Pastor Nii Tackie Otoo, District Pastor, Elder Frederick Darfuor, Elder Denis Gatorwu and hosts of others. Song ministration from Royal Praise thrilled participants with spirit of excellence.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM/Kojo Ansah