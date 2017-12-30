Napaga Tia’s “nonsense” making our job difficult – NPP Org.

The Eastern regional youth organizer for the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) Jerry Osei Poku has chided presidential staffer Napaga Tia Sulemana over a joke turned bad.

Ms Sulemana in a bid to join a social media craze over some “nonsense issues” which must not be carried over to 2018, said those who approach her with their CVs at public events must stop those “nonsense.”

After a stern public backlash on Friday, the young staffer apologised over her comments, saying it was meant to be a joke and promised never to go low again.

However, some party executives including the Eastern regional youth organiser, have been on her neck, arguing such comments erode their gains over the months.

Poku has advised other appointees never to get themselves embroiled in such disappointing craze.

Below is his post on Facebook:

Napaga Tia Sulemana, you got me disappointed. Some jokes are really expensive. You are making our job difficult as party organizers. It is high time you acknowledge that the position you hold is as a result of those resume peddlers hard work.

The power that made you a presidential staffer did not come on a silver platter, people that you berated worked for it. This nonsense must stop in 2017… Happy New Year!

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM/Kojo Ansah