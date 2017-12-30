Online marketers laud gov’t over Digital Address System

Some online marketing managers have lauded the government for initiating the digital address system.

According to them, the system will address the arduous challenge of locating customers who have made purchases online since the old arrangement was a huge bottleneck to courier services when it comes to delivery.

Speaking at the media launch of yeteso.com, the manager of the marketing online portal, Israel Boateng, said the digital address system will make their work easier than it used to be.

“It is one of the challenges we face when it comes to delivering, it is even difficult for someone to even find a landmark to locate a house when he is delivering, but now that we have it, even when we are delivering and we can’t get the right location, right away we call the customer then you give us your digital address. If you don’t know how to do it, we train our people to teach you how to go about it,” he stated.

He has therefore called on the government to ensure sustainability of the system.

Yeteso.com is a Ghanaian-owned online shopping market with a three-in-one package for its customers. They provide free classified service, E-Commerce, Live Auction and delivery services. Yeteso.com is determined to serve the needs of both sellers and buyers in internet marketing.

Mr. Boateng said they have intensified the verification exercise of individuals who want to use the portal for marketing by getting their detailed and authentic information to curb cyber fraud.

“We do verification, so for example if you are a seller or an individual who has an item and want to sell, once you put that item there, it will come to our back office, so when it comes to our back office we will then verify you, the forms that you fill come with your telephone number, so we will call you and then verify you.

“For instance we can ask of your voter’s ID, Driver’s license or passport. We use that to verify you. Once you go through the verification process, you then put your items on the platform. So anyone who comes on the platform and sees the item and wants to buy, should know he is buying from a genuine person,” he assured.

Boateng appealed to the banking industry to make the use of electronic cards more effective to encourage people to shop more online as part of moves to enhance a cashless economy.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM/Josephine Asabea Akonor