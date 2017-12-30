UCC security officer murders ex-lover after raping her

A University of Cape Coast security officer is in the grip of the police for allegedly raping and killing his ex-girlfriend on the Eve of Christmas.

Adolf Coffie, 45, reportedly dragged the 32-year-old woman identified as Maame Serwaa into the bush where he raped her and hit her with an object after the sexual encounter.

The tragic incident happened at Kwapro near Ankaful in the Central region.

A hunter who happened to be on his usual expedition reportedly heard the scream of the woman and rushed to the scene. He threatened to kill Adolf if the woman was not rushed to the hospital, the police said.

The security officer abandoned Serwaa on the roadside and bolted.

Seeing what Adolf had done, the hunter reportedly rushed to her aid but she passed out after she gave details of the suspect.

The police subsequently arrested Adolf and charged him with murder.

He has since been remanded into police custody by a Cape Coast High Court pending further investigations and due to reappear on January 9, 2018.

Adolf, a father of five, is said to have been engaged as a security officer about a decade ago at the University of Cape Coast.

Spokesperson of the police in the Region, ASP Irene Oppong told Starr News they have retrieved some items from the residence of Adolf, which the police believe will provide a useful lead in their investigations.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM/Kwaku Baah-Acheamfour