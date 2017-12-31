Accra awaits humour-packed Judas and Delilah play Jan. 1

Globe Productions, the organisers of the comedy play Judas and Delilah by Latif Abubakar were overwhelmed at the massive turnout by the people of the Western Region to witness its flagship play this year dubbed Best of Plays.

The humour packed, music infused and dance electrified play that caught the audience in an ending laughter was staged on Boxing day night at the Best Western Atlantic Hotel in Takoradi and featured actors such as Adjetey Annan, Ecow Smith-Asante and Gloria Sarfo. Fortunately or unfortunately the venue was unable to accommodate patrons that turned out for the two shows, 5pm and 8pm, hence a 3rd show had to be staged at 10:30pm for the patiently waiting audience who couldn’t get seats for the 8pm show.

Accra is next thus the cast are again poised to thrill its cherished patrons with a super-exciting and exhilarating performances to kick start the New Year right with loads of laughter, joy and happiness. Judas and Delilah has won high commendation because it’s not just to make people laugh and release stress but also to teach them practical first aid tips(courtesy the National Ambulance Service).

Some of the tips one will learn are to know what your first aid kit should contain, how to treat cuts and Bruises, how to handle nose bleeding, how to stop diarrhea, how to manage Heart burns and indigestion, how to prevent and handle heart attack and fainting, how to handle Seizure/Epilepsy, how to prevent and handle Food poisoning/Cholera, how to manage heart attack, how to handle burns and how to prevent and handle malaria.

The play happens in a clinic setting and tells the story of a cheat of a watchman obsessed with a cheating nurse who is also obsessed with a medical doctor who stays aloof of the nurse’s obsession; all of them perfecting their tricks of betrayal. Who wins the war of traitors, Judas or Delilah?

Please don’t expect a 3rd show in Accra; hence grab your tickets now to avoid missing this rib-cracking comedy play live at the Conference Centre on the 1st of January, 2018. Two shows: first show at 4pm and second show at 8pm. GHS 60 per show

Tickets available at Koala, Accra Mall, Silver Bird, Junction Mall, Joy FM, Baatsona Total, Shell shops at Airport, Sakaman, East Legon and Tema Comm. 11. Discounted tickets can be purchased via the Izy tickets app on play store. Ticket hotline 0244724304

JUDAS AND DELILAH is sponsored by Rig world, Unibank and IZY Tickets. Supported by

National Ambulance Service, Acreaty Ghana and Ideal Finance

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM