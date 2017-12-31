© 2017 - EIB Digital | All Rights Reserved.

Prices of Petrol, LPG won’t change in January – NPA

By kwame acheampong
Ghana July 2012 Accra. GOIL (Ghana Oil) petrol station. Workers wearing orange shirts pump petrol.

 The National Petroleum Authority has said prices of LPG and Petrol will remain same in January as 2018 beckons.

According to the NPA, the move is in line  with drop in crude and petroleum prices at the world market, as well as   stability in the Exchange Rate.

The Authority has equally activated the Price Stabilization and Recovery Levy to stem potential upward adjustment in the price of diesel.

In a statement the NPA  said it wishes  to assure the public of its commitment to monitor the situation in order to ensure the full benefit of the reduction is felt.

This means that petrol will remain at 12 pesewas per liter, diesel and LPG prices will also continue to sell  at 3 pesewas per liter.

Source: Ghana/StarrFMonline.com

