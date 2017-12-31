31st Dec.: Rawlings to address NDC today

Several hundreds of cadres and supporters of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) have converged in the Volta Regional capital, Ho to commemorate the 31st December revolution.

The revolution saw the birth the Provisional National Defence Council (PNDC) military regime under the chairmanship of Flt. Lt. Jerry John Rawlings in 1981, which ruled Ghana for over a decade.

After 36 years of the revolution, premised on the values of probity, accountability and social Justice, supporters of the uprising are holding a durbar in Ho to mark the day.

The ceremony has brought together, stalwarts of the NDC, which antecedent is the PNDC.

They include, NDC GeneralSecretary, Johnson Asiedu Nketiah, Hon. Edward Doe-Adjaho, firmer Speaker of Parliament, Hon. Alban Bagbin, second Deputy speaker of Parliament as well as former ministers and appointees of the erstwhile NDC government.

Former President JJ Rawlings and leader of the revolution is billed to deliver the keynote address at the event being held at the Capt. Nfodjo park in Ho.

Background

On the 31st December 1981, Rawlings led the popular 31st December Revolution, which ousted the Limann Administration and the Third Republic. In a radio broadcast he called for “nothing less than a revolution” in which every citizen should shoulder his or her share of the responsibility for social justice and meaningful evelopment. The Provisional National Defence Council (PNDC) was established, which included both military and civilian members. The government as a whole including PNDC Secretaries (Ministers) was predominantly civilian.

Source: Ghana/StarrFMonline.com/103.5FM