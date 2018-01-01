Govt ditches Akyem Tafo, makes Kukurantumi municipal capital

The government through the Local Government and Rural Development Ministry has settled on Akyem Kukurantumi as the Municipal capital for the proposed Abuakwa North Municipal Assembly despite stark opposition from chiefs and residents of Akyem Tafo.

Last month hundreds of residents of Akyem Tafo led by the Chief, Osabarima Adusei Peasah IV with some 13 assembly members in the area hit the street in an effort to pressure government to site the Municipal capital at Tafo instead of Kukurantumi.

Clad in red and black dresses, the protesters with red headgear and hand bands hoisted several placards with inscriptions expressing their resentments over the decision to make Kukurantumi the capital of the proposed Municipality, promising to punish the government in the 2020 elections if it goes ahead with its plan.

The government nonetheless, stood its ground, making Kukurantumi the Municipal capital.

Welcoming the government’s decision, a group calling itself the Kukurantumi Youth Alliance (KUYA) stated that choosing Kukurantumi as the capital will stimulate development in the area as the traditional council has already made available large acres of land for the construction of municipal offices and other infrastructure.

“We wish to express our sincere gratitude, unwavering appreciation and support to the government, the Local Government and Rural Development Ministry, the traditional Authority and the good people of Ghana for the good work done,” said the group in a press statement.

Also in an interview with Starr News’ Eastern Regional Correspondent Kojo Ansah, the group’s chairman Hagan Asiedu stated that the excitement in the Kukurantumi Township is overwhelming.

“We are hundred percent joyous to have the [capital] sited within Kukurantumi. We also very much happy to welcome the MCE [Municipal Chief Executive] and his other staff. In fact we know as a new Assembly they might even have problems with accommodation and I for instance, I have two different rooms in two different households and I am prepared to give out one to accommodate any member of the yet to be established assembly,” he noted excitedly.

