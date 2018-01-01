Mahama wasn’t late at Dec 31 event – LOC

The Organisers of the 36th anniversary of the 31st December 1981 revolution held in Ho over the weekend have come to the defense of former President John Mahama after being criticized by former President JJ Rawlings for allegedly being late at the event.

Not enthused by Mahama’s arrival time at the ceremony, Rawlings said during his speech, “He has not learnt the lesson of how not to be late for functions. Each time they keep me waiting just because of him. Ladies and gentlemen, don’t worry he will learn it.”

But in a statement issued Monday, January 1, 2018 the anniversary’s Local Organizing Committee (LOC) unequivocally dismissed the position of Rawlings, stating emphathically that “from the outset former President Mahama was not late to the Revolution Day Event.”

It continued: “It should be noted that what transpired leading to the remarks of the Founder of the NDC and former President, Jerry John Rawlings was an apparent communication lapse. Former President Mahama’s Office was informed to arrive at 10am. It should be noted that Former President Mahama duly complied and in fact arrived earlier at 9:50am.”

“It must be well acknowledged that Former President Rawlings after having been informed of these facts, in a statesmanly manner, publicly corrected the impression he had created earlier and apologised to President Mahama,” added the statement.

Source: Ghana/StarrFMonline.com/103.5FM