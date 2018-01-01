N/R: Yendi youth defy Dagbon Traditional C’cil over new region

Some youth of Yendi Monday January 1 embarked on a peaceful match in protest against the Dagbon Traditional Council’s decision to block the creation of Eastern Corridor region out from the current Northern Region.

The Traditional Council on December 24 last year unanimously took a strong position and kicked against the creation of proposed Eastern Corridor Region at a council meeting in Yendi, chaired by Acting President and Regent of Dagbon, Kampakuyana Naa Yakubu Abdulai Andani.

The proposal of new region from the current Northern Region with capital in Yendi was reiterated in November last year by Chiefs and Elders of the Eastern Corridor area.

A new Eastern Corridor Region would separate Western Dagbon comprising Savelugu, Sagnarigu, Tamale, Tolon, Kumbungu, Nanton from Eastern Dagbon.

There will now be two independent House of chiefs which will automatically squeeze the powers of the Yaa Naa and repeat a scenario at pre independence era where the overlord nearly lost control over some territories when the Kingdom was partitioned between the German Togoland and British Gold Coast.

The Council warned that any move to partition the current Northern Region will be to divide Dagbon and limit the powers of the Yaa Naa, adding they will rebel against any such attempts.

However, in a brazen show of dissent to the Traditional Council, a never- heard- before youth calling themselves Coalition of Eastern Corridor Region Youth staged demonstration Monday, January 1 against the chiefs and elders of Dagbon for seeking to protect their lands.

They walked through streets of the municipality wearing red attires, chanting songs and brandishing placards.

Some of the placards read: “New Region won’t limit powers of Yaa Naa”, “We need the Eastern Corridor Region (ECR),” “DTC meeting was politically induced by the Minority Leader”, “You can’t fail the youth, Mr. President”, “We can’t lose this opportunity”.

A leader of the group M.M Shaban before the match rejected suggestions the creation of a new region would restricts traditional powers of the Yaa Naa and labeled the Council’s decision as “politically motivated”.

He attempted to buttress his point by referring to the Asante Kingdom where he said the Asantehene has unrestricted powers overflowing beyond the Ashanti region into three regions including the Brong Ahafo and Volta Regions.

He said the fears of the Traditional Council that a new region will weaken the territorial integrity of Dagbon and create parallel authority had already been dealt with under Article 759 section 53 clause1 of the chieftaincy Acts and therefore called on the chairman of the Commission of Inquiry for the creation of the new regions, Justice S.K Brobbey to consider the plight of the youth.

According to him, a new region will accelerate development and bring new opportunities to the youth.

He accused Minority Leader Haruna Iddrisu and some leading regional leaders of the NDC of influencing the decision taken by the Dagbon Traditional Council and said politicians were manipulating the chiefs of Dagbon for political expediency.

“In light of the fact that Hon. Haruna Iddirisu is already in the bad books of youth in Yendi for being perceived as the former Communication Minister who denied Yendi a radio station, we see it as unfortunate this time again to be part of the Dagbon Traditional Council to take a decision against the creation of Eastern Corridor Region,” Manan alleged.

The youth want the Traditional Council to rescind its decision to block the creation of the new Eastern Corridor Region and called on prominent politicians in the Eastern Corridor enclave to also counter the move.

The youth ended their match at the Yendi Municipal Assembly building where a petition containing their concerns and many firm declarations was presented and received by the Coordinating Director, on behalf of the Municipal Chief Executive.

The Director promised to forward the petition to higher authorities for necessary actions to be taken.

Source: Ghana/StarrFMonline.com/103.5FM/Eliasu Tanko