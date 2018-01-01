Private investors to take over Komenda sugar factory – Gov’t

A Deputy Minister of Trade and Industry Robert Ahomka-Linsay has revealed that government intends to leave both the running of the Komenda Sugar Factory and the cultivation of sugarcane to feed the factory in the hands of private investors.

The decision, he says is part of government’s agenda to revive the $35 million Indian Exim Bank facility that has been inactive since it was launched in May 2016.

Robert Ahomka-Lindsey indicated that the move is to ensure efficiency at the factory as history over the years has shown that such partnership yields better results compared to when government solely runs such enterprises.

Robert Ahomka-Lindsey revealed that six companies have so far expressed interest in the running of the factory and government is still considering the various proposals and will choose the best one that will give the best of returns to the country.

The factory, when fully operational, could produce 97% of Ghana’s sugar requirement, while out grower sugarcane farmers, mostly in the Central and Western Regions, could also be gainfully employed.

Government, he added will create the avenue for research institutions which are interested in coming up with the best variety of sugarcane to feed the factory to do so in order for the factory to run at its optimum level.

He made this known to journalists in Cape Coast on the occasion of a press soiree by the Central regional branch of the New Patriotic Party to interact with journalists in the region.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM