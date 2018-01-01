Tamale: Demoralized NPP youth urged to be hopeful

Hundreds of members of youth groups of the New Patriotic Party in the Northern Regional capital, Tamale gathered during this festive moments on Saturday, 30 December, 2017 to hope and reflect anew after turbulent months of sustained and shocked disappointments since the party came to power.

Members of about 18 vibrant youth groups including the Kandahar Boys, Burma Camp, COP Fun Club, Invisible Force, Royal Ladies were brought together to feast and encourage themselves and also receive statement of motivation and inspirations at a lavishly organized event held at Tacorabama Pizza House, by a member of the party, Madam Felicia Tetteh.

Food and drinks of all kind were plentiful and the crowd fascinatedly devoured their tables and enjoyed string of musical genres played loudly at the neatly decorated open court of the well-known luxurious pizza restaurant in the city.

The youth looked bright and cheerful outwardly at the event but deep down their hearts, it was more of meditative moments than celebration, Starr News observed.

The afternoon was a rare moment of refinement and pressure easing for the youth whose several protests against the government and the party negatively grabbed the nation’s attentions.

Their brutal actions at state and party institutions from Savelugu to Karaga, to the seat of the Regional Minister then to specific agencies including SADA and TTH, all in Tamale, raised national security concerns.

Some regional executives of the party however, in their closets praised the actions of the youth including a recent one where continued protests helped established a fragile sanity into the regional secretariat of the Ghana School Feeding Programme after the sector minister, Madam Otiko Djaba allegedly attempted to consolidate dictatorial powers.

Political watchers who monitored actions of the youth both privately and publicly for the 11 months period have said the youth of the party in the region felt marginalized and neglected in many fronts including jobs allocation.

Addressing the over 300 youth, Madam Felicia Tetteh called for optimism, challenging the youth to work hard towards their set goals and not be discouraged.

“Don’t say because you didn’t get anything in 2017 so you would stay aloof and watch and fold your hands. Who knows? Maybe 2020 you will get a better deal. So if you work hard towards achieving that goal, then we can all achieve whatever we want in life,” she admonished.

She preached peace, love and called for unity and teamwork as the party start to set the stage for its periodic elections to elect regional leaders.

“As you, in various groups we are still members of the same party. The word is: you should stay focus, we should stay united, we should stay in love, your concern should be my concern, and unity is the key so that we don’t give our opponents loopholes for them to attack us someday.”

Source: Ghana/StarrFMonline.com/103.5FM/Eliasu Tanko