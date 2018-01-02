© 2017 - EIB Digital | All Rights Reserved.

Akufo-Addo signs Special Prosecutor Act, 4 others 

By Starrfmonline

President Akufo-Addo has assented to five Acts including that of the Special Prosecutor which were passed by Parliament last year.

The others are Northern Development Authority, Middle Belt Devt Authority, Coastal Development Authority, and the Zongo Development Fund.

Addressing a brief ceremony attended by the Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia, the Minister for Information, Mustapha Hamid and his deputy Kojo Oppong Nkrumah at his inner office, the President expressed great hope that the infrastructure required for the full implementation of the new laws will be done in record time.

Special Prosecutor Law

The President observed that even though the Special Prosecutor Bill was a subject of controversy, he is hopeful that it’s full implementation would help root out Corruption in Ghana’s body politic. He added that both past and present public office holders will will be subjected to the scrutiny of the Special Prosecutor law.

The three Development Authorities

In his speech, the President expressed great hope that the three laws that set up the three development authorities will go a long way to deliver development at the grass root of the Ghanaian society.

Zongo Development

The President said he is confident that now that the Zongo development fund has found expression in the laws of Ghana, all Zongo communities in Ghana would find a new energy for their transformation.

 

Source: Ghana/StarrFMonline.com/Wilberforce Asare

