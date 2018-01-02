EPL: Man United End Poor Run As Martial, Lingard Punish Everton

© 2017 - EIB Digital | All Rights Reserved.
Manchester United put their recent poor run behind them as they defeated Everton 2-0 in the Premier League at Goodison Park on Monday.
United had failed to win their last four games (in all competitions) but returned to winning ways against an Everton side who have now lost back-to-back games.
Two second half goals from Anthony Martial and Jesse Lingard secured the win for a United side that dominated proceedings against Sam Allardyce’s side.
The win moved United back to second on 47 points, 12 points adrift of Manchester City who were held to a 0-0 draw by an unlucky Crystal Palace side who missed a late penalty. City have played one game fewer than United.
Everton had the game’s first attempt on goal in the fifth minute through Wayne Rooney but his shot from the edge of the box was deflected away.
United went close on 26 minutes only for Marcos Rojo’s header from a free-kick failing to beat Jordan Pickford after Jesse Lingard was fouled.
Two minutes later United went close again but Pickford palmed away Anthony Martial’s low cross.
The visitors continued to create chances with Pogba trying a left-footed shot which took a deflection and went inches wide.
Two minutes into the second half Pickford was called to action with Juan Mata trying from distance which the Toffees keeper tipped over the bar.
Mata had another chance on 51 minutes only to see his swerving shot strike the outside of Everton’s post.
United deservedly took the lead on 57 minutes thanks to Martial who received a pass from Pogba on the edge of the area and whipped it into the top corner.
Pogba almost doubled United’s lead after breezing into Everton box but his strike was stopped by a busy Pickford.
In the 81st minute, Lingard scored to make it 2-0 after weaving his way through tackles before planting a well struck curler into the far top corner.
Source: Telegrah