Transport fares to increase

Transportation fares could increase soon, despite stability in fuel prices as the Ghana Private Roads and Transport Union (GPRTU) reviews its fare computations.

The umbrella body of commercial drivers is to rope in the prices of spare parts among others into its fare computations.

According to the Union, drivers over the years have to bear with increase in spare parts as there is no avenue to transfer some of the cost to passengers.

Speaking to Starr News, the vice chairman for the GPRTU, Robert Saba said something needs to be done urgently to address the situation before commercial drivers are thrown out of job.

“The way we come up with our lorry fares; based on fuel prices is not the best – and there are other components that go into transportation business and normally passengers do not care so much about that and only look up to the fuel and when there is no fuel price increment and we want to increase the fares it comes with public outcry and paints the GPRTU in a certain picture.

“However, this year we are going to change the formula because we are also in business else we’ll fold up,” Mr. Saba serviced notice.

