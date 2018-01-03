Elmina: Ten fined Gh¢2k for open defecation

The Elmina Magistrate court in the Komenda-Edina-Eguafo-Abirem (KEEA) municipality of the Central region has imposed a fine on the 10 people who were arrested for engaging in open defecation at the Elmina beach and salt fields in the area.

The 10 made up of seven men and three women have been asked to pay a fine of Ghc200 each failure which they will spend six months in jail.

They were charged with engagement in open defecation per the assembly’s laws.

The fine, according to the authorities at the local assembly, will help boost their fight against open defecation as a lot of landlords are going to be pressurized by tenants to fix toilet facility in their homes in order not to risk arrests and subsequent fines.

They added that the fine will ultimately instill fear in people from defecating in the open thereby preventing the potential of disease outbreak.

The KEEA municipality was not spared in the cholera outbreak that hit the country last two years and authorities in the area would not want to countenance a repeat of the outbreak.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM/Kwaku Baah-Acheamfour