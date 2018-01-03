© 2017 - EIB Digital | All Rights Reserved.

FIFA investigating racism claim

By Anthony Bebli

FIFA are investigating Rhian Brewster’s claim that England team-mate Morgan Gibbs-White was racially abused during the Under-17 World Cup final against Spain.

Liverpool teenager Brewster made the allegation in a powerful interview with the Guardian last week.

The 17-year-old Londoner told the newspaper he has either personally experienced racial abuse or witnessed it on a football pitch seven times, including five occasions in the last seven months.

Two of those alleged incidents – all against overseas opposition – took place on England duty, with the most recent being the abuse directed at Gibbs-White in October’s 5-2 victory over Spain in Kolkata.

A FIFA spokesperson said it has recently received a complaint from the Football Association and “is now analysing and gathering evidence”.

 

Source:skysports

