Tina Mensah feeds children on New Year

The MP for Weija-Gbawe Tina Mensah had a jamboree with close to 2000 children on New Year’s Day in her constituency.

The children were treated to food, music and fun games.

Mrs Mensah, who doubles as the deputy Health Minister, promised to make the event dubbed – Time with the MP – an annual affair to foster unity in the constituency.

“I love to see children happy; and having time with them gives me joy,” she told the media.

“Aside the educational package in the form of scholarship I have put in place for brilliant but needy children, I have decided to as part of my annual activities organize event of this nature to offer children a space to have fun with each other and me as their MP,” Mrs. Mensah added.

“I have always yeaned to serve as a good role model to these innocent children who need some guidance and assistance in their upbringing,” the lawmaker stated.

Mrs. Mensah and her team also gave the children Christmas and New Year presents.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM