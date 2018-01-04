DVLA suspends mandatory first aid kit fee

The Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority has suspended the controversial mandatory first aid kit charge following a massive public outcry over the policy.

The new charge which affected both private and commercial vehicles took effect Tuesday January 2, 2018.

Per the terms of the policy, vehicle owners were to be charged additional GHC108 when registering their cars in order to obtain first aid box.

The move sparked outrage prompting the minority to call on government to immediately rescind the action.

The transport ministry has described the policy as an attempt to make government unpopular.

In a statement Thursday, the DVLA said: “Following the ongoing annual Vehicle Registration and Licensing Regime, the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA) introduced a compulsory “First Aid Kit” as a perquisite for the exercise.

“In view of this development, there has been a siege of public outcry and concern about the related pricing attendant therewith, The Governing Board of the DVLA acknowledges that there has not been the necessary public education, discussion and sensitization with relevant stakeholders.

“The Board therefore would want to advise our patronizing clients/customers that the introduction of the “First Aid Kit” has been suspended and put on definite hold. We unreservedly apologize to the general public for any inconvenience occasioned”.

Source: Ghana/StarrFMonline.com/103.5FM