E/R: Man,38, stabbed to death at Pitiku

A 38-year-old farmer identified as Kuma Nyave has been stabbed to death during a misunderstanding at Pitiku, a community near Kwahu-Tafo in the Eastern Region.

The body of the deceased has been deposited at the Atibie Government Hospital morgue for autopsy while the suspect is in the grips of the Police.

Confirming the incident to Starr News, the Public Relations Officer of the Eastern Regional Police Command, ASP Ebenezer Tetteh said a brother of the deceased, Afagbedzi Nyave, accompanied by one Larweh Atitsogbe, the Unit Committee chairman for the area, lodged a complaint at the Police station that a misunderstanding which ensued between the deceased and suspected his assailant, Francis Agbenyakeh ,40, triggered an open fight which resulted in the death.

He alleged that the suspect in the process, pulled a knife and stabbed Nyave in his stomach after which he was rushed to the Kwahu Atibie Government Hospital for medical treatment where he passed on Tuesday January 2.

According to ASP Tetteh, Police proceeded to the hospital’s mortuary and found the body of the deceased on a slab. Upon close examination, a knife wound was seen in the stomach.

The suspect was arrested and remanded for further investigation to aid prosecution.

Source: StarrFMonline.com/Kojo Ansah