Gerald Asamoah donates to Osu Orphanage

Ghana-born ex-Germany international Gerald Asamoah has donated to the Osu orphanage food stuffs and other assorted products worth over 8,000 Cedis as part of his Foundation’s social responsibility.

The Gerald Asamoah Foundation which is focused in helping the underprivileged and abandoned children in the country extended its kind gesture this Thursday to pay back to society as its major responsibility.

Speaking after the donation, Asamoah says the gesture forms part of his social responsibility to give back to society.

“I am a father of three and I love my kids because they are my world and so seeing these kids without parents is not easy so am privileged to be bless by God so I need to also give back “Asamoah told Starrsportsgh.

“We have been doing it together with my wife and we will keep doing it because I do it straight from my heart “he added.

The 39-year- old who played for Germany at the 2002 World Cup can boast of 43 caps with six goal for the machines

Source:Starrsportsgh