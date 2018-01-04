Special Prosecutor will bring discipline – Bawumia

Vice president Dr Mahamudu Bawumia is optimistic the Special Prosecutor Act will inject discipline into the public sector.

President Akufo-Addo signed into law the Special Prosecutor Bill and four others on Tuesday, January 2, 2018.

Dr Bawumia believes the Special Prosecutor Act will put public officers on their toes as government strengthens the fight against corruption.

“Signing of the Special Prosecutor Bill into law is a significant step in the president’s determination to fight corruption in the public life of our dear nation,” the Vice President stressed at the 86th annual national convention of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Mission at Baghe-e-Ahmad (Pomadze) on Thursday, January 4, 2018.

Dr. Bawumia served notice the Special Prosecutor will also keep an eagle eye on present public officials to save the public purse.

He added: “Both past and present public officers will be under the microscope and held to account for their actions. This will help fight corruption and ensure prudent use of our resources for the benefit of all.”

The Vice President promised that whoever will be appointed as the Special Prosecutor will be a person with “integrity” to sustain the aura of respect for the office.

Touching on the campaign promises of the ruling New Patriotic Party, Dr Bawumia noted with the coming into being of the Northern Development Authority, Coastal Development Authority and Middle Belt Development Authority, the government is now poised to release “the cedi equivalent of $1 million allocation to every constituency to undertake basic infrastructure projects.”

“This is aimed at enhancing bottom-up development by increasing economic activity at the local level, and can only be achieved with significant levels of discipline and commitment,” he added.

Dr Bawumia reiterated that “the Government of Nana Akufo-Addo is committed to building a robust economy to provide equal opportunity for all Ghanaians by rolling out some bold policy initiatives. These initiatives require high levels of collaboration, commitment and discipline to be successful.”

He noted special attention will be given to the Zongo communities hence the establishment of the Zongo Development fund.

“Finally, in our attempt to utilize resources prudently to benefit deprived communities, we have signed into effect the Zongo Development Fund Bill which is set up to improve the lives of our people in the Zongo communities.

“To achieve all these and all other government projects, there is the need for the support and cooperation of all. This means we should all develop a sense of patriotism, eschew corruption and espouse honesty in all our undertakings,” Dr Bawumia opined.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM