Transfer news: Arsenal Confirm £2m Mavropanus Signing

Arsenal have made their first signing of the January transfer window in Konstantinos Mavropanus, the Premier League club announced on Thursday.

“Young Greek defender Konstantinos Mavropanos has signed for us,” Arsenal stated on their official website.

“The 20 year-old centre-back arrives from PAS Giannina, where he has made 16 Greek Super League appearances since breaking into the first team last season.

“We’d like to welcome Konstantinos to the club and wish him well for the future.”

The youngster is believed to have cost the Gunners a paltry £2.2m.

Source:Mail