$100K expats saga: Dismiss incompetent Minority motion – Majority

By Mohammed Awal
Speaker of Parliament Professor Mike Oquaye

The Majority in parliament has called for the dismissal of the emergency motion brought before parliament demanding for the constitution of a bipartisan committee to probe  the $100.000.00 fee charged expatriates to share a table with President Akufo-Addo at an award ceremony last year.

According to the Majority, the Motion by the Minority is “incompetent” and “wobbly.”

Arguing for the rejection of the motion Friday January 5, 2018, the Majority leader Osei Kyei Mensah-Bonsu noted that the motion is fraught with irregularities thus his call.

He said “it will be a gross abuse of the processes of this House to come and pray, to engage in correction of votes of proceeding”.

“…Today we are witnessing a flip-flopping, changing of the goal post, today the motion before us has nothing to do with extortion. What we have before us is incompetence, it’s a very incompetent motion which cannot be entertained in this house. Mr Speaker people should grow in this house,” he admonished, adding the motion is on “very wobbly legs, this is a veritably incompetent motion, so, I pray you to dismiss it, let them come properly, even if they come today, we are ready to debate,” he added.

Source: Ghana/StarrFMonlione.com/103.5FM

