“I’ve resigned” – 2nd Dep. BoG Governor

The Second Deputy Governor of the Bank of Ghana, Dr Johnson Asiama has resigned from his post.

According to StarrFMonline.com sources at the Central Bank, Dr. Asiama sent his resignation letter to the presidency last Friday.

“I wish to submit my disengagement letter from the post of 2nd deputy governor of the Bank of Ghana, with effect from January 1,2018.

“ I have enjoyed working with the new team for the past one year and remain optimistic on the prospects of the economy,” the resignation letter read in part.

He subsequently told StarrFMonline.com in a text message that ” I have resigned”.

The resignation comes after weeks of media speculation of his exit.

It is unclear the reasons for his resignation.

Dr. Asiama’s tenure at the bank would have ended in April 2020.

His former boss Dr Abdul-Nashiru Issahaku left the top job months after the NPP won the 2016 elections.

Dr Asiama holds a PhD (Economics) from the University of Southampton, UK and an MPhil (Economics) from the University of Ghana, Legon.

He has published widely in journals in the area of monetary economics and economic growth and has a strong research interest in monetary policy modelling, economic stabilization and long-term growth in developing countries

